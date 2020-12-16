Global  
 

Love Island's Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling Expecting First Baby

E! Online Wednesday, 16 December 2020
Love Island's Laura Whitmore is going to be a mom! The 35-year-old host is expecting her first child with the voiceover star of the U.K. program Iain Stirling. Whitmore made the...
News video: Laura Whitmore is pregnant with her first child

Laura Whitmore is pregnant with her first child 01:26

 Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling are expecting their first child together, the 'Love Island' host has confirmed.

