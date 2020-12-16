Love Island's Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling Expecting First Baby
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Love Island's Laura Whitmore is going to be a mom! The 35-year-old host is expecting her first child with the voiceover star of the U.K. program Iain Stirling. Whitmore made the...
Love Island's Laura Whitmore is going to be a mom! The 35-year-old host is expecting her first child with the voiceover star of the U.K. program Iain Stirling. Whitmore made the...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources