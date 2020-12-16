Rowdy Rebel Crowns Himself The Real King Of New York
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
New York rapper Rowdy Rebel knows his worth. Since being released from prison this week, he’s already crowned himself the King of the Big Apple. Rowdy Rebel Crowns Himself Rowdy Rebel took to the streets to crown himself the king of New York. He stoop atop a car and let it be known that he […]
