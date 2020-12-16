Global  
 

'Little People Big World's Jacob Roloff Accuses Former Producer Of Molesting Him

Just Jared Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Jacob Roloff is speaking out about the toxic environment he was subject to on the set of TLC’s Little People, Big World. The 23-year-old former reality star claims that series producer Chris Cardamone molested him. Chris had worked on the series from 2007-2010. In his Instagram post, Jacob is opening up about the experience so [...]
Related news from verified sources

Little People, Big World’s Jacob Roloff Claims He Was ‘Molested’ By Producer, His Family Reacts

 Coming clean. Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff claimed he was molested by a producer while working on the TLC series.  “It is often much easier to...
OK! Magazine