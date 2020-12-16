Prince William and Kate Middleton's Kids Are All Grown Up in Royal Family Christmas Card

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Christmas puddings made by royal family given to armed forces



Christmas puddings that were mixed by four generations of the royal familyhave been distributed to armed forces communities at home and abroad as partof a Royal British Legion project. The Queen,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 13 hours ago William & Kate's 2020 in review



A look back at a busy year for The Duke of Duchess of Cambridge. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published 15 hours ago What's in store for the royals next year?



After a challenging 2020, the Windsors are preparing for the arrival of twonew additions, a 100th birthday and a 12-month evaluation of Megxit. But whatelse lies ahead for the royals next year? Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:25 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Kate Middleton, Prince William share family Christmas card photo with George, Charlotte and Louis Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared a family photo that will be used on their Christmas card featuring their three children, George, Charlotte and...

FOXNews.com 5 days ago



