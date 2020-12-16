Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Kids Are All Grown Up in Royal Family Christmas Card

E! Online Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
'Tis the season for a new royal holiday card--and the one from Prince William and Kate Middleton shows just how grown up their three children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Prince William And Kate Middleton Share New Family Christmas Photo

Prince William And Kate Middleton Share New Family Christmas Photo 00:32

 A new family portrait of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children has been released for their official Christmas card. William, Kate, and their three children George, Charlotte, and Louis, are featured on the annual holiday card. According to CNN, the card shows the family in front of a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Christmas puddings made by royal family given to armed forces [Video]

Christmas puddings made by royal family given to armed forces

Christmas puddings that were mixed by four generations of the royal familyhave been distributed to armed forces communities at home and abroad as partof a Royal British Legion project. The Queen,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
William & Kate's 2020 in review [Video]

William & Kate's 2020 in review

A look back at a busy year for The Duke of Duchess of Cambridge.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
What's in store for the royals next year? [Video]

What's in store for the royals next year?

After a challenging 2020, the Windsors are preparing for the arrival of twonew additions, a 100th birthday and a 12-month evaluation of Megxit. But whatelse lies ahead for the royals next year?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Kate Middleton, Prince William share family Christmas card photo with George, Charlotte and Louis

 Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared a family photo that will be used on their Christmas card featuring their three children, George, Charlotte and...
FOXNews.com