Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gal Gadot's Husband & Daughters All Have Cameos in 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Just Jared Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Gal Gadot just revealed a little something you can look forward to in Wonder Woman 1984 – her two daughters! The 35-year-old actress shared in a new interview that her two young daughters, Maya and Alma, as well as her husband, Yaron Versano, all make little appearances in the upcoming film. “I have two daughters [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Gal Gadot & Kristen Wiig Become Besties On Set Of 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Gal Gadot & Kristen Wiig Become Besties On Set Of 'Wonder Woman 1984' 01:52

 Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith has a behinds the scene look at the new movie.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Patty Jenkins Talks About 'Wonder Woman 1984' [Video]

Patty Jenkins Talks About 'Wonder Woman 1984'

"Wonder Woman 1984" releases in theaters and streaming on HBO MAX on December 25th. Director Patty Jenkins is thrilled audiences finally have an opportunity to see the film. She told CNN she hopes..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Gal Gadot breaks down the throwback fashion looks from 'Wonder Woman 1984' [Video]

Gal Gadot breaks down the throwback fashion looks from 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Gal Gadot chats with USA TODAY's Andrea Mandell about her '80s wardrobe in "Wonder Woman 1984," and what it was like filming 2017's "Wonder Woman."

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:15Published
Kristen Wiig was paranoid about spilling Wonder Woman 1984 secrets [Video]

Kristen Wiig was paranoid about spilling Wonder Woman 1984 secrets

Kristen Wiig feared the "Warner Bros. police" would come for her if she told anyone about her audition for Wonder Woman 1984.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published