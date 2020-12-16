Chris Pine Opens Up About Rumored 'Star Trek 4' Plans With Quentin Tarantino
Chris Pine has heard just about nothing about plans for Star Trek 4. Speaking to Comicbook.com, the 39-year-old actor dished about the prospect of a fourth movie in the franchise, and also chatted about Quentin Tarantino‘s involvement. “You know, I haven’t (read a script),” he shared. “In terms of the Star Trek of it all, [...]
