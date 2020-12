You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Haagen-Dogs! Pup gets ice cream delivered to his house every morning



This dog from Glasgow gets a special delivery of ice cream every morning.The clip, filmed in March, 2019, shows Cooper getting his daily dose of ice cream from the ice cream van outside his home. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 3 weeks ago Ice Cream named after Kamala Harris



Kamala Harris now has an ice cream named after her. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:52 Published on November 19, 2020 How This Makeup Artist Transforms Into Melting Ice Cream | Re-Gram



In this episode of Re-Gram, makeup artist and body painter Kimberley Maragarita recreates her most viral Instagram post: herself as a melted ice cream cone. She explains how cutting her hair off.. Credit: Allure Magazine Duration: 17:01 Published on October 28, 2020