Kate Middleton, Prince William share family Christmas card photo with George, Charlotte and Louis

FOXNews.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared a family photo that will be used on their Christmas card featuring their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: A Few Ways Prince Louis Is Being Brought up Differently Than His Siblings

A Few Ways Prince Louis Is Being Brought up Differently Than His Siblings 00:50

 Prince Louis has had a different upbringing than Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

