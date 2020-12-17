Global  
 

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

AceShowbiz Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The 'Madea' actor and creator declares he's single and is currently in 'a midlife crisis' along with a selfie featuring him in his workout outfit that gives a hint at his buff physique.
