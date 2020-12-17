Sir Ian McKellen Becomes One of First Celebrities to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Healthcare workers in Native American communities among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine



Among the first in Arizona to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are frontline healthcare workers who are working in areas with one of our most vulnerable populations, that is our Native American neighbors.. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:19 Published 4 hours ago Healthcare, frontline workers among first to receive COVID-19 vaccines



The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were distributed in Arizona. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:28 Published 5 hours ago Orange County Gets First Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine



A Providence St. Joseph Hospital nurse was the first person in Orange County Wednesday to be vaccinated for COVID-19, shortly followed by other health care workers. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:11 Published 6 hours ago