Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sir Ian McKellen Becomes One of First Celebrities to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

Just Jared Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Sir Ian McKellen has revealed that he received the COVID-19 vaccine! The 81-year-old Lord of the Rings actor was given the first of two doses at London’s Queen Mary’s University Hospital on Wednesday (December 16), the Evening Standard reports. “It’s a very special day, I feel euphoric,” Ian said after receiving the vaccine. “Anyone who [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Sir Ian McKellen receives the coronavirus vaccine

Sir Ian McKellen receives the coronavirus vaccine 00:41

 Sir Ian McKellen has received a coronavirus vaccine, as he says he "feels euphoric" at being offered the chance to protect himself and those around him.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Healthcare workers in Native American communities among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Healthcare workers in Native American communities among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Among the first in Arizona to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are frontline healthcare workers who are working in areas with one of our most vulnerable populations, that is our Native American neighbors..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:19Published
Healthcare, frontline workers among first to receive COVID-19 vaccines [Video]

Healthcare, frontline workers among first to receive COVID-19 vaccines

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were distributed in Arizona.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:28Published
Orange County Gets First Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Orange County Gets First Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

A Providence St. Joseph Hospital nurse was the first person in Orange County Wednesday to be vaccinated for COVID-19, shortly followed by other health care workers.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:11Published