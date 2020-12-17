Sir Ian McKellen Becomes One of First Celebrities to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Thursday, 17 December 2020 () Sir Ian McKellen has revealed that he received the COVID-19 vaccine! The 81-year-old Lord of the Rings actor was given the first of two doses at London’s Queen Mary’s University Hospital on Wednesday (December 16), the Evening Standard reports. “It’s a very special day, I feel euphoric,” Ian said after receiving the vaccine. “Anyone who [...]
