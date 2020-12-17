Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sophie Turner Takes to Instagram to Slam Anti-Mask Wearers

Just Jared Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Sophie Turner is back to spill some tea. The 24-year-old Game of Thrones star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (December 16) to share a message directed to those who don’t wear masks amid the ongoing health pandemic. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sophie Turner “If I can wear a mask while [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Sophie Turner blasts anti-mask wears

Sophie Turner blasts anti-mask wears 00:41

 Sophie Turner blasts anti-mask wears

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Jonas it's 'nice' to spend family time with wife Sophie Turner and daughter Willa [Video]

Joe Jonas it's 'nice' to spend family time with wife Sophie Turner and daughter Willa

Joe Jonas has loved getting to spend more time with his wife Sophie Turner and newborn daughter Willa amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:43Published
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas thinking about second baby [Video]

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas thinking about second baby

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly thinking about having another baby, just four months after they welcomed their daughter Willa.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:31Published
Sophie Turner gets tattoo in honour of her daughter [Video]

Sophie Turner gets tattoo in honour of her daughter

Sophie Turner has had her baby daughter Willa’s initial tattooed on her wrist.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Sophie Turner Slams Anti-Mask Wearers

 Sophie Turner has blasted anti-mask wearers. The death toll related to COVID-19 continues to rise in the U.S., but many are still refusing to wear masks as...
Newsmax