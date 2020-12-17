Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pooja Gor: Raj and I have decided to part ways; will always wish the best for him

Mid-Day Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Actress Pooja Gor and her boyfriend Raj Singh Arora have parted ways after being in a relationship for a while. Gor has announced the news by writing an emotional and heartfelt note for Arora on her Instagram account.

She shared a note with fans that read- "2020 has been a year with a lot of changes. The good & the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like