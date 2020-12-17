BLACKPINK Push Back THE SHOW Due To COVID Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Restrictions in South Korea mean the online concert takes place in January...



K-Pop icons *BLACKPINK* have been forced to push back their online concert THE SHOW.



The group were due to host the digital event on December 27th, but COVID restrictions in South Korea means that this will not now happen.



Pushed to January 31st, the show will kick off at 6am BST / 2pm KST, and will hopefully run as planned.



In a statement, Jisoo commented: “We can’t wait to meet our BLINKs as soon as possible, but in order to comply with the Korean COVID-19 prevention guidelines and to ensure a safe performance, unfortunately, we have made the decision to postpone THE SHOW from December 27th until January 31st of next year...”



BLACKPINK star Lisa explained: “Through our concert, we wanted to give you some sort of comfort during these difficult times”.



Band mate Rosé added: “But the most important thing is the health and safety of everyone taking part in THE SHOW. So, in order to make sure that we prepare for the concert in a safe environment, we have decided to postpone THE SHOW.”



BLACKPINK star Jennie ended the statement by praising those working to halt the pandemic: “Thank you so much to all the medical staff who are working nonstop to give their best efforts even at this moment, and all the people who are working very hard to disinfect, quarantine, and prevent the disease.”



THE SHOW will take place on January 31st.



