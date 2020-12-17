Nadia Jae announced as new 1Xtra Breakfast Show presenter

Farmers in India are protesting amid a standoff with the government over new farm laws. Tens of thousands of farmers have laid siege to the capital Delhi, choking entry points, even as the coronavirus..
Diwali, the festival of lights, is an important time for retailers in India to do brisk business. As the pandemic year drags on, the country has been grappling with Covid-19 cases while enduring one of..
