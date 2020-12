You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Sam Jayne of Love as Laughter Found Dead After Missing for Over a Week The frontman of the Brooklyn-based indie rock band has been found lifeless in his car as his bandmate confirms his passing in a statement posted on the group's...

AceShowbiz 6 hours ago



Olympia rock vet Sam Jayne, of Love as Laughter and Lync, found dead in New York The frontman for Olympia rock bands Love as Laughter and Lync had reportedly been missing for roughly a week. Jayne's bands released...

Upworthy 21 hours ago