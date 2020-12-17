Paul McCartney To Host Twitter Listening Party
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
It's a Christmas miracle...
*Paul McCartney* is set to host a Twitter listening party for new album 'McCartney III'.
Out tomorrow - December 18th - the record was *constructed during lockdown* at his home studio, with the Beatles icon playing every instrument himself.
A self-produced endeavour, 'McCartney III' follows in the footsteps of 1970's 'McCartney' and 1980's 'McCartney II'.
Tim Burgess casually invited the songwriting legend to take part in a Twitter listening party, and - remarkably - he's said yes!
https://t.co/Nk8MGv0mMD
— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 17, 2020
It takes place on Monday - December 21st - and closes with a listen to his festive classic 'Wonderful Christmastime'.
Monday December 21st
8pm (U.K. time)@PaulMcCartney will be our very special guest for a twitter based @LlSTENlNG_PARTY guided tour of McCartney III - finishing with an encore of Wonderful Christmas Time
Be sure to join us, your name is on the guest list pic.twitter.com/2iuEpVEtZH
— Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) December 17, 2020
Tune in!
