Paul McCartney To Host Twitter Listening Party

Clash Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Paul McCartney To Host Twitter Listening PartyIt's a Christmas miracle...

*Paul McCartney* is set to host a Twitter listening party for new album 'McCartney III'.

Out tomorrow - December 18th - the record was *constructed during lockdown* at his home studio, with the Beatles icon playing every instrument himself.

A self-produced endeavour, 'McCartney III' follows in the footsteps of 1970's 'McCartney' and 1980's 'McCartney II'.

Tim Burgess casually invited the songwriting legend to take part in a Twitter listening party, and - remarkably - he's said yes!



https://t.co/Nk8MGv0mMD

— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 17, 2020

It takes place on Monday - December 21st - and closes with a listen to his festive classic 'Wonderful Christmastime'.



Monday December 21st
8pm (U.K. time)@PaulMcCartney will be our very special guest for a twitter based @LlSTENlNG_PARTY guided tour of McCartney III - finishing with an encore of Wonderful Christmas Time

Be sure to join us, your name is on the guest list pic.twitter.com/2iuEpVEtZH

— Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) December 17, 2020

Tune in!

News video: Taylor Swift moved Evermore release to avoid clashing with Paul McCartney

Taylor Swift moved Evermore release to avoid clashing with Paul McCartney 00:52

 Taylor Swift offered to delay the planned launch of Evermore by a week to avoid hijacking Sir Paul McCartney's original album release date.

