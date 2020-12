Lily James and Sebastian Stan are playing an iconic Hollywood couple. The two will co-star in a new limited series for Hulu as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee,...

Lily James and Sebastian Stan Are Playing Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee In a Hulu Series It's been a while since casting news has left our jaws on the floor like this. Lily James and Sebastian Stan have been tapped to play Pamela Anderson and Tommy...

E! Online 2 days ago