Singer Robbie Williams Says He Almost Died From Eating Too Much Fish

Just Jared Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Singer Robbie Williams revealed that he could have died from mercury and arsenic poisoning from eating too much fish. “I was eating fish twice a day and I’ve got the highest mercury poisoning the doctor has ever seen,” he said (via the Daily Mail.) “Do you know what I thought when I heard that? I’ve [...]
