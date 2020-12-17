Global  
 

Why Zayn Malik Fans Are Freaking Out Over His Photo of a Stage

E! Online Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Is Zayn Malik dropping a big hint to fans? On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer took to his Instagram Story to share a mysterious photo of a theatre stage. There was...
