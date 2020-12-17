Global  
 

Tyler Perry Fans Are Shooting Their Shot After He Says He's Single & Having a Midlife Crisis

Just Jared Thursday, 17 December 2020
Tyler Perry is showing off his body at the gym, and revealing some information about his personal life. “This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like,” Tyler posted alongside the photo. “Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with [...]
