Britney Spears And Backstreet Boys Release Collaboration



In the ultimate 90's mashup, Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys have collaborated on a song this holiday season. According to CNN, Spears dropped the new song, "Matches," early Friday morning. She.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 6 days ago

Taylor Swift's Clip of a Re-Recorded 'Love Story,' Britney Spears' Unreleased Single 'Swimming In The Stars' & More Music News |



Britney Spears drops a previously unreleased single 'Swimming In The Stars' in celebration of her birthday, Taylor Swift gives us a preview of her re-recorded music in a new clip and BTS inspires a new.. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 02:24 Published 2 weeks ago