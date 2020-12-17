Global  
 

Why Don't We Surprise Release New Song 'Slow Down' - Listen Now!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Why Don’t We dropped another song, “Slow Down,” from their upcoming new album The Good Times and The Bad Ones! The five man band – Corbyn Besson, Daniel Seavey, Jack Avery, Jonah Marais and Zach Herron – surprise released the track late Wednesday night (December 16). “Surprise… #SlowDownOutNow,” the guys shared on Twitter. “I hope [...]
