Jake Thomas is reacting to the news that the Lizzie McGuire reboot has been cancelled. The 30-year-old photographer was set to reprise his role of Lizzie’s younger brother Matt McGuire in the Disney+ revival. Now, after Hilary Duff announced that the reboot is no longer moving forward, Jake took to Instagram to share that he’s [...]