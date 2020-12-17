Global  
 

Post Malone Reveals New Maison Rosé Wine Collection

SOHH Thursday, 17 December 2020
Post Malone Reveals New Maison Rosé Wine Collection Texas music star Post Malone is out here making big money moves. The Southern entertainer went online to show off his latest business venture coming in the form of a 21 and older-targeted product. Post Malone Reveals Wine Collection Post Malone took to his Twitter to share his Maison No. 9 rosé wine collection
News video: Post Malone's Maison No. 9 wine is receiving a limited release in the UK

Post Malone's Maison No. 9 wine is receiving a limited release in the UK 01:23

 The rapper's French rosé, Maison No.9, will be available online in Britain from December 17. It comes after the tipple shattered sales records when it was launched in the US this summer.

