Kate Hudson Films Scenes on the Set of Season 2 of 'Truth Be Told'!

Just Jared Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Kate Hudson is hard at work on the set of the Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told! The actress was seen filming for the second season in Los Angeles on Wednesday (December 16). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of In the first season, Octavia Spencer plays Poppy, a true crime podcaster who reopens a [...]
