Tyler Perry and Longtime Girlfriend Gelila Bekele Break Up

E! Online Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Tyler Perry presents: The new and unattached Tyler Perry. The 51-year-old producer and actor revealed on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 16, that he is single and having a "midlife...
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Tyler Perry has split from girlfriend Gelila Bekele

Tyler Perry has split from girlfriend Gelila Bekele 01:11

 Tyler Perry has split from his girlfriend Gelila Bekele after more than a decade together, the entertainment mogul has confirmed on Instagram.

