The Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Defends Sending Ben Smith Home After "Very Emotional" Hometown Date

E! Online Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Most of us won't ever have to relive our breakups, but Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams does every time she settles in to watch her season with friends. This week, she sent fitness coach Ben...
Video Credit: ETCanada
News video: Tayshia Adams Visits 'Hometowns' In 'The Bachelorette' Preview

Tayshia Adams Visits 'Hometowns' In 'The Bachelorette' Preview 01:50

 Get a sneak peek at Tuesday's upcoming episode of "The Bachelorette", where Tayshia Adams meets the families of her four remaining men on unconventional "hometown" dates. Plus, more TV news including a preview of "The Voice" season 19 finale.

