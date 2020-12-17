Global  
 

Vanessa Bryant Says Her Mom Is Trying to 'Extort a Financial Windfall' From Her Family

Just Jared Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant is putting her mother on blast. The 38-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant posted a message to her Instagram Story on Thursday (December 17) claiming that her mother, Sofia Laine, is trying to extort her family. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Bryant “My mother is continuing to try and find ways [...]
 Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, said Thursday that her mother has filed a lawsuit against her demanding financial support and claims the late Laker legend vowed to financially take care of her for life. Geoff Petrulis reports.

