Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos To Produce 'All My Children' Primetime Spinoff 'Pine Valley'

Just Jared Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos are returning to their roots. Variety reports that the married actors will be behind the camera this time as executive producers for a primetime spinoff of All My Children, called Pine Valley. The new series will center on a young journalist with a secret agenda comes to expose the [...]
