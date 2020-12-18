Miley Cyrus Knew She Made It When This Icon Dissed Her!
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus is a superstar, and she knows it! The 28-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer revealed that one icon in particular made her feel like she made it after criticizing her during her Bangerz era in 2013. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus Miley spoke with Billy Idol during SiriusXM’s Live Transmission Christmas [...]
Miley Cyrus is a superstar, and she knows it! The 28-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer revealed that one icon in particular made her feel like she made it after criticizing her during her Bangerz era in 2013. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus Miley spoke with Billy Idol during SiriusXM’s Live Transmission Christmas [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources