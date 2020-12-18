Malaika sends out Christmas wishes in advance Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Malaika Arora is quite active on social media and keeps fans updated about her day-to-day activities through regular posts. Now, on Thursday night, Malaika took to Instagram to share a funny video of herself as she sent Christmas wishes. She looked pretty in a white ensemble as she shot the video. The diva also posted a picture and captioned it, "obsessing over these filters..." 👓 View full article

