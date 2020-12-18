Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What Is Leaving Netflix in January 2021? Full List of Titles Revealed!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
2021 is just around the corner, which means your monthly list of what’s being removed from Netflix is here! The streaming platform has revealed all of the TV series and movies that will be leaving throughout the month of January. Luckily for fans, there’s not a whole lot that will be leaving, so that’s a [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Everything Leaving Netflix in January 2021 - Full List Released

 Most people are relieved to see 2020 coming to a close, but Netflix is already planning on removing some hit movies and television shows from their streaming...
Just Jared

What Is Coming Out On Netflix In January 2021? Full List Here!

 Netflix is getting ready to release some new content for viewers in January 2021! The streaming service has revealed it’s complete list of all of the TV shows...
Just Jared Jr

New to Netflix in January 2021 - Full List Released!

 Netflix has revealed the list of movies and TV shows that are debuting on the streaming service at the start of 2021. If you missed it, everything that is being...
Just Jared