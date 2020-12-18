Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brandi Glanville Denies Dissing LeAnn Rimes After Her Win on The Masked Singer

E! Online Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
How could Brandi Glanville possibly shade The Sun, aka LeAnn Rimes? Well, ask people on social media and they will tell you her October tweets were a dig at ex-husband Eddie Cibrian's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: LeAnn Rimes Revealed To Be 'The Masked Singer' Winner

LeAnn Rimes Revealed To Be 'The Masked Singer' Winner 00:32

 The finals of the television singing competition The Masked Singer featured the Crocodile, Mushroom, and Sun. But only one could be crowned the grand finale winner and champion of "The Masked Singer". In the season finale, real-life superstar LeAnn Rimes as The Sun was unmasked and named the winner...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LeAnn Rimes Shares Photos Showing Her Psoriasis–Here's What to Know About This Chronic Ski [Video]

LeAnn Rimes Shares Photos Showing Her Psoriasis–Here's What to Know About This Chronic Ski

"For so much of my life, I felt like I have to hide," the singer shared in an emotional and raw Instagram post.

Credit: Health.com     Duration: 00:59Published
LeAnn Rimes Reflects On 'Coyote Ugly' 20th Anniversary [Video]

LeAnn Rimes Reflects On 'Coyote Ugly' 20th Anniversary

LeAnn Rimes may be celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with Eddie Cibrian in April but the singer is also focusing on another milestone -- the 20th anniversary of "Coyote Ugly". ET Canada's Carlos..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:54Published