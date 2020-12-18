Ian McKellen gets COVID-19 vaccine in UK

Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Veteran actor Ian McKellen, 81, has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and says he is feeling euphoric about it.



He received the vaccine as part of the UK's priority category. The actor joins other stars in being vaccinated, such as Prue Leith, Lionel Blair and Michael Whitehall. After getting the vaccine,...