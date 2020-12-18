Global  
 

Ian McKellen gets COVID-19 vaccine in UK

Mid-Day Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Veteran actor Ian McKellen, 81, has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and says he is feeling euphoric about it.

He received the vaccine as part of the UK's priority category. The actor joins other stars in being vaccinated, such as Prue Leith, Lionel Blair and Michael Whitehall. After getting the vaccine,...
Ian McKellen Feels "Euphoric" After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine | THR News 01:14

 Ian McKellen has safely received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with the veteran actor urging others to get vaccinated when they can.

Ellen DeGeneres Gives COVID-19 Update, Ian McKellen Receives Vaccine

Ellen DeGeneres gives her fans a health update following her COVID-19 diagnosis last week. Plus, Sir Ian McKellen becomes one of the very first to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the U.K.

McKellen urges public to get Covid vaccine and praises NHS

Sir Ian McKellen has urged the public to take the Covid vaccination if offered, describing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a "friend" as he received the first ot two jabs at Queen Mary University..

Sir Ian McKellen receives the coronavirus vaccine

Sir Ian McKellen has received a coronavirus vaccine, as he says he "feels euphoric" at being offered the chance to protect himself and those around him.

