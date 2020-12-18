Global  
 

'Star Wars' Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch dies at 75

Japan Today Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
British actor Jeremy Bulloch who played infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original "Star Wars" films has died at the age of 75. He died on Thursday…
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Star Wars actor Jeremy Bulloch has died aged 75

Star Wars actor Jeremy Bulloch has died aged 75 01:44

 Jeremy Bulloch - who was known for playing Boba Fett in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy - has died aged 75.

