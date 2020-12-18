|
'Star Wars' Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch dies at 75
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
British actor Jeremy Bulloch who played infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original "Star Wars" films has died at the age of 75. He died on Thursday…
