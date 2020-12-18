Paul McCartney Releases Latest Album 'McCartney III' - Download & Listen Now!

Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Paul McCartney has released his new album! The 78-year-old legendary entertainer just dropped his latest album titled McCartney III. McCartney III is the 26th studio album Paul has released as a single artist, outside of The Beatles. The album is followup to McCartney II, which he released in 1980, and the original McCartney, which was [...]