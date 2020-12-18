Global  
 

Grey's Anatomy Producer Dishes on Meredith's Future After COVID Diagnosis

Just Jared Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW! Meredith Grey may or may not make it on Grey’s Anatomy. If you missed tonight’s mid-season finale, viewers saw Meredith wake up from her comatose state following testing positive for coronavirus and battling the infectious illness for the past few weeks on the series. [...]
