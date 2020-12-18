Prince Charles Reveals If He Had The COVID-19 Vaccine Yet
Friday, 18 December 2020 () Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive together for a visit at the Gloucestershire Vaccination Centre inside the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Thursday afternoon (December 17) in England. The royal couple, both 72, met with NHS staff at the vaccination stations and were on hand to hear about the success of the program [...]
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit the GloucestershireVaccination Centre at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. The prince told staffadministering the Covid-19 vaccination that he is “way down the list” for aninjection. Charles made the comments as he visited a vaccination centre at...