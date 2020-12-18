Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh expecting their first child?
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Singer Neha Kakkar and her singer husband Rohanpreet Singh on Friday took everyone by surprise after sharing the news that they are expecting their first child, going by their post on social media.
Neha posted a picture on Instagram, where she flaunts a baby bump. Rohanpreet is seen hugging Neha from behind. "#KhyaalRakhyaKar"...
Singer Neha Kakkar and her singer husband Rohanpreet Singh on Friday took everyone by surprise after sharing the news that they are expecting their first child, going by their post on social media.
Neha posted a picture on Instagram, where she flaunts a baby bump. Rohanpreet is seen hugging Neha from behind. "#KhyaalRakhyaKar"...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources