Lady Leshurr Smacks Down Ivorian Doll Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

On her birthday, too...



*Lady Leshurr* has released *Ivorian Doll* diss track 'DIV'.



The two have been sparring for some time, with IVD having sent a diss Lady Leshurr's way earlier in the year.



The Birmingham MC waited until her foe's birthday before unleashing her comeback, sharing brand new track 'DIV'.



She's doesn't hold back, either - the video boasts it was "all recorded, shot, edited and released in under 24 hours..."



Check out 'DIV' below.



