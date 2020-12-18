Dhanush to star with Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling in 'The Gray Man'

'The Gray Man' is based on a novel by Mark Greaney and is reportedly budgeted at $200 million (nearly Rs 1500 crore).

Ana de Armas Joins Netflix Movie 'The Gray Man' with Chris Evans & Ryan Gosling! Ana de Armas will be reuniting with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans in a new movie! The 32-year-old actress has been cast in the upcoming Netflix movie The...

Just Jared 1 week ago



