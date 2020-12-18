Global  
 

Dhanush to star with Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling in 'The Gray Man'

Mid-Day Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Tamil actor Dhanush will star alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana De Armas in the highly anticipated film, The Gray Man, helmed by the Russo brothers.

The film also stars Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick and Julia Butters. The actor revealed the news on Twitter through a note.

"Elated to announce that I will be joining...
