Tom Cruise coronavirus rant dubbed into classic ‘Rudolph’ clip for hilarious Twitter video
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
A hilarious video reimagines a North Pole workshop scene from the classic holiday TV special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" – dubbing in the recent profanity-laced Tom Cruise coronavirus-rant audio.
A hilarious video reimagines a North Pole workshop scene from the classic holiday TV special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" – dubbing in the recent profanity-laced Tom Cruise coronavirus-rant audio.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources