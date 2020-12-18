WATCH: Joe Biden Tells Stephen Colbert Whether He Wanted to Take a Rusty Chain to Critics of the ‘Dr.’ in Dr. Jill Biden

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden Advisor Tests Positive For COVID



Cedric Richmond is an advisor to President-elect Joe Biden. Richmond has tested positive for COVID-19. Richmond recently traveled to Georgia for a campaign event. The campaign reports he was not in.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:27 Published 12 hours ago Biden To Name New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland As Interior Secretary



President-elect Joe Biden has named New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland to serve as interior secretary. According to CNN, If Haaland is confirmed by the Senate, she would be the first Native American Cabinet.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 13 hours ago Biden's AG pick: Here are the top contenders



CNN’s Jeff Zeleny examines who President-elect Joe Biden may nominate as attorney general. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:16 Published 13 hours ago