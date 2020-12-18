Mike Pence Gets Coronavirus Vaccine Live on Air
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence is getting the coronavirus vaccine live in front of the world. The 61-year-old politician received the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 during a televised broadcast on Friday morning (December 18). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mike Pence His live vaccination is part of an effort to promote its safety and [...]
