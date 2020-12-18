Global  
 

Mike Pence Gets Coronavirus Vaccine Live on Air

Just Jared Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence is getting the coronavirus vaccine live in front of the world. The 61-year-old politician received the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 during a televised broadcast on Friday morning (December 18). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mike Pence His live vaccination is part of an effort to promote its safety and [...]
News video: Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday

Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday 01:02

 The head of the White House coronavirus task force revealed his intention via a statement on December 16th.

