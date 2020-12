You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rep. Katie Porter self-quarantining after Covid-19 exposure



Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) says that she is self-quarantining after being exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:19 Published 11 hours ago Katie Couric Discusses the Lasting Effects of Her Husband’s Cancer Diagnosis



Katie Couric discusses how her husband’s cancer diagnosis changed their world, and how his battle with the disease has impacted her life in the years following. Credit: Health.com Duration: 06:26 Published on November 17, 2020 Millennials in quarantine have been increasing their curiosity in the bedroom



Of those working from home, 58% have had sex on the clock, according to new research. A poll of 1,000 baby boomers and 1,000 millennials found that sex habits among people at home have changed during.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published on November 16, 2020