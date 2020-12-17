Global  
 

'When Calls the Heart' co-creator gives season 8 sneak peek: Serving up 'hope, faith, love'

Christian Post Thursday, 17 December 2020
Hallmark Channel's most-watched and longest-running primetime series "When Calls the Heart" has gained a loyal following among Christian audiences and will continue to spread “hope, faith” and “love” in 2021, says Brian Bird, the show's executive producer.
