You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Trump Admin Blocked Biden Transition From Meeting With Pentagon



The Washington Post reports the Trump administration has prevented Joe Biden's transition team from meeting with US intelligence leaders. Biden's team has reportedly not yet been able to meet with.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago Dr. Fauci Met With Biden's Transition Team For The First Time



Dr. Fauci met with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team on Thursday. Fauci will continue in his role under the Biden administration at the National Institutes of Health. Fauci said they.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago Presidential Transition



President-elect Joe Biden is announcing his economic team even as he recovers from an injury over the weekend. Starting today, the President-elect will receive the same daily intelligence briefings as.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:49 Published 3 weeks ago