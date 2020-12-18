Millie Bobby Brown to Star in Graphic Novel Adaptation 'The Electric State,' Russo Brothers to Direct!

Global  
 

Millie Bobby Brown is taking on a huge new role. The 16-year-old Stranger Things actress will star in a Universal adaptation of graphic novel The Electric State, directed by Avengers brother duo Joe and Anthony Russo, Deadline reported Friday (December 18). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Millie Bobby Brown According to insiders, the [...]
