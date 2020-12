You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 50 Cent confident Lil Wayne was paid for Trump endorsement



50 Cent is "sure" Lil Wayne was paid to support U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the election, because the In Da Club hitmaker reportedly turned down his own $1 million dollar pay day. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published on November 18, 2020 Lil Pump Speaks at Trump Rally After Being Introduced as ‘Little Pimp’



Lil Pump Speaks at Trump Rally After Being Introduced as ‘Little Pimp’. On Monday, rapper Lil Pump attended a late-night rally for Donald Trump in Grand Rapids, Michigan. . His appearance.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10 Published on November 6, 2020 Lil Wayne got dumped after publicly supporting President Donald Trump



Lil Wayne's girlfriend has dumped him after he publicly supported President Donald Trump Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:12 Published on November 4, 2020