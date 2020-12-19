Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Exchanged Christmas Gifts With Prince William & Kate Middleton Long Distance

Just Jared Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Prince William, along with their wives, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, are doing something special for the holidays even though they won’t be spending it together this year. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been exchanging gifts this year long distance ahead of Christmas next [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Prince Harry will keep in touch with the royal family over Zoom this Christmas

Prince Harry will keep in touch with the royal family over Zoom this Christmas 01:03

 Prince Harry will keep in touch with the royal family over Zoom as he spends Christmas in the US.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall Release a Controversial Christmas Card [Video]

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall Release a Controversial Christmas Card

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have released their Christmas Card for 2020 and it’s causing controversy as some fans go wild over an almost miss-able detail! Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:55Published
Prince William And Kate Middleton Share New Family Christmas Photo [Video]

Prince William And Kate Middleton Share New Family Christmas Photo

A new family portrait of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children has been released for their official Christmas card. William, Kate, and their three children George, Charlotte, and Louis,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Noel Gallagher: Prince Harry's a 'mad little kid' [Video]

Noel Gallagher: Prince Harry's a 'mad little kid'

Noel Gallagher has branded Prince Harry as a "mad little kid".

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:39Published